11,000 Shares in Baidu Inc (BIDU) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $255.09 on Monday. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $207.74 and a 12 month high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.89.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.