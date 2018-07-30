10,835 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (EBND) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,313,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,223,000 after buying an additional 7,421,177 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 517,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after buying an additional 280,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 105,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 84,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 130,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 37,067 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF opened at $27.42 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $30.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.0989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

