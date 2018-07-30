$1.81 EPS Expected for United Technologies Co. (UTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to announce $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. United Technologies reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of United Technologies traded down $1.39, hitting $133.14, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,267. United Technologies has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $465,590.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,995.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $1,246,159.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,412 shares of company stock worth $5,742,189 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,751,000. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 23,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

