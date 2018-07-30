$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Clorox Co (CLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Clorox had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,615,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,137,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,642,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,673,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Clorox by 107.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 959,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,691,000 after buying an additional 497,427 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 18.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,048,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 609,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox traded up $1.61, hitting $134.33, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 98,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,596. Clorox has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $150.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Clorox declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

