$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $11.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $181.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Diamondback Energy traded up $2.08, reaching $134.42, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,602. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.73 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total value of $342,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,106.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14,557.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

