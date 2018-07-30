$1.59 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.90.

EXP stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $122.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,788,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,324,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 663.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,656,000 after acquiring an additional 477,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 161,522 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $13,350,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,528,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,414 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.