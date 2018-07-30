$1.50 EPS Expected for Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.65. Mallinckrodt reported earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $8.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Mallinckrodt stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 143,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,527. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Mallinckrodt news, insider James E. Flynn sold 312,928 shares of Mallinckrodt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Trudeau bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $46,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 11,188.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

