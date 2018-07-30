$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc (WELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Welltower to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

In related news, Director Gary Whitelaw acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.18 per share, with a total value of $50,116.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Motco acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.70. 2,137,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,950. Welltower has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

