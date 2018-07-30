$1.01 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose Inc (OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $12.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $15.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $57.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, Director Robert P. O’neil purchased 2,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sriram Venkataraman sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $60,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptiNose traded down $0.91, hitting $20.50, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 188,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.66.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

