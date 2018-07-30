0x Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, 0x has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00013937 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, GOPAX, Binance and Liqui. 0x has a total market cap of $607.81 million and $43.95 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003532 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00391332 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00162325 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00036431 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,973,651 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, FCoin, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Coinone, Huobi, Crex24, HitBTC, Mercatox, C2CX, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Gate.io, IDEX, Zebpay, Livecoin, OKEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koinex, Ethfinex, Bitbns, ZB.COM, BitMart, Bittrex, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, Binance, Upbit, Liqui, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Gatecoin, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

