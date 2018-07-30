$0.78 EPS Expected for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) to post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Coca-Cola European Partners posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coca-Cola European Partners.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of CCE opened at $41.55 on Monday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after acquiring an additional 142,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

