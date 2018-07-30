-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($1.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,795 in the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics traded up $0.15, hitting $17.23, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.75. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

