$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for MB Financial Inc (MBFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. MB Financial reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that MB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MB Financial.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. MB Financial had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $247.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

MBFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MB Financial to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

In other MB Financial news, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen J. May sold 4,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $219,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of MB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MB Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of MB Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 14,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MB Financial by 971.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MB Financial traded up $0.66, reaching $49.08, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 61,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,814. MB Financial has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

