$0.74 EPS Expected for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

Abbott Laboratories opened at $65.26 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $965,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $125,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,270. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,710,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,199 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,535,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $97,503,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $97,236,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $66,450,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

