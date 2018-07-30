$0.60 EPS Expected for Insperity Inc (NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.59. Insperity posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Insperity to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In related news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $7,348,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Austin P. Young sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $243,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,682 shares of company stock valued at $21,403,889. 9.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity traded down $4.90, reaching $95.50, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 403,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,210. Insperity has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

