$0.54 EPS Expected for William Lyon Homes (WLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. William Lyon Homes reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $373.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.28 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.99%. William Lyon Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

WLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of William Lyon Homes from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. William Lyon Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other William Lyon Homes news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $256,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Lyon Homes traded down $0.10, hitting $21.71, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 12,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,165. The stock has a market cap of $852.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.50. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

