-$0.52 EPS Expected for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.47). Akebia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Akebia Therapeutics traded down $0.10, hitting $9.94, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 307,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,843. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $571.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 116,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 82,315 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

