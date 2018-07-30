$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syntel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Syntel posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syntel will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syntel.

Get Syntel alerts:

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Syntel had a negative return on equity of 1,276.59% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Syntel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered Syntel from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Syntel opened at $40.67 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Syntel has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

In other news, insider Murlidhar Reddy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $132,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $200,710. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syntel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Syntel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Syntel by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Syntel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 173,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Syntel by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syntel (SYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syntel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.