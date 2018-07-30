$0.45 EPS Expected for Heico Corp (HEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Heico posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.47 million. Heico had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. Heico’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Heico from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.41.

In other Heico news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $2,286,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,910 shares in the company, valued at $56,464,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $334,668.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,006.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,048 shares of company stock valued at $10,439,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Heico by 790.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the first quarter worth about $154,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Heico has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

