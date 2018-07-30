$0.34 EPS Expected for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.46. International Game Technology posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

International Game Technology traded down $0.66, reaching $24.25, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 56.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 317.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 93,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

