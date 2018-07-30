$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.27. 3,048,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 2.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

