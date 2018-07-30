-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for BEST Inc (BSTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BEST’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BEST.

BSTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on BEST from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BEST from $13.50 to $14.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BEST by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSTI stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 582,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,566. BEST has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.59.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

