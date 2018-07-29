Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet opened at $126.20 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $995,791.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,033.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $155,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 124,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $265,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 74.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 66.4% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 81,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 67.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

