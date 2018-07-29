Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in ILG Inc (ILG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ILG by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ILG by 11.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of ILG during the second quarter valued at $330,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ILG during the second quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ILG by 277.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ILG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

ILG opened at $34.26 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. ILG Inc has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.42.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. ILG had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.33 million. equities analysts anticipate that ILG Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILG Profile

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

