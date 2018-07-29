Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,442 FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCN opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,004,900.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,615.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

