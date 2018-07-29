Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,442 FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FCN opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.10.
In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,004,900.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,615.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
