Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 485.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 753.3% during the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $63.65 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $98,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,580.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

