Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Zai Lab opened at $22.24 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 4,472.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 118.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

