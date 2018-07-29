Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
Shares of Zai Lab opened at $22.24 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $35.74.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.
