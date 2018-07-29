Zagg (ZAGG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Zagg to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Zagg has set its FY18 guidance at $1.30-1.50 EPS.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.28. Zagg had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zagg to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZAGG opened at $15.35 on Friday. Zagg has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

ZAGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Zagg in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other Zagg news, Director Cheryl A. Larabee sold 18,594 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $269,427.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,190.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $170,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,485.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,594 shares of company stock valued at $746,327. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

