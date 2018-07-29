Zacks: Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Liberty Braves Group Series C’s rating score has improved by 18.9% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Braves Group Series C an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 83,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,631. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.