Zacks Investment Research Upgrades USA Technologies (USAT) to Hold

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies is a leader in the networking of distributed assets, wireless non-cash transactions, associated financial/network services and energy management. USA Technologies provides networked credit card and other non-cash systems in the vending, commercial laundry, hospitality and digital imaging industries. USA Technologies is an IBM Business Partner. The Company has marketing agreements with Cingular Wireless, Honeywell, MEI, Unilever and ZiLOG Corporation. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of USA Technologies stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. USA Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $852.01 million, a PE ratio of 202.86 and a beta of 0.79.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $35.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in USA Technologies by 127.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,450,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 813,622 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in USA Technologies by 55.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 83,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Technologies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 251,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 99,744 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in USA Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

