Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stars Group (TSG) to Buy

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Stars Group stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stars Group has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Stars Group had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $392.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

