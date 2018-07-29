Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate specialty finance company. It focuses on portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, loans and other real estate related investments. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust opened at $3.35 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 59.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,137 shares of company stock worth $240,906 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Goodwin Daniel L owned about 0.23% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.