Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Encompass Health (EHC) to Buy

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health Corporation provides inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home-based care services. It offers facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. Encompass Health Corporation, formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation, is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

EHC opened at $57.67 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $243,601.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 33,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $2,017,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 97.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

