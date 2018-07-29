Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GP Strategies (GPX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of GP Strategies opened at $18.05 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $296.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $125.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.90 million. equities analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other GP Strategies news, Director Marshall S. Geller purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall S. Geller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 334,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.