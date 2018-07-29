Zacks: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (FMAO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock traded down $2.29, reaching $45.49, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.41 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.04. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.50%. sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

