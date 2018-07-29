Zacks: DURECT Co. (DRRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DURECT an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DURECT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,747,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 532,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 590.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 582,699 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 338.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 498,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,088 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DURECT traded down $0.09, reaching $1.41, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 764,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,092. The company has a market cap of $228.01 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.32. DURECT has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.55.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

