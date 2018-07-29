Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will announce sales of $120.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.39 million to $125.47 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $137.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $489.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.54 million to $501.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $499.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $490.57 million to $513.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.56 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 58.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 52,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

