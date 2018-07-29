Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) to report $76.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the highest is $78.70 million. Resolute Energy reported sales of $71.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resolute Energy will report full year sales of $394.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $415.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $585.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $566.50 million to $598.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resolute Energy.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REN. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Sutton sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $1,845,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Betz purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 90.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resolute Energy during the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Resolute Energy during the first quarter valued at about $8,155,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 68.6% during the first quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 983,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE REN traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.55. 539,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.72 million, a P/E ratio of 509.17 and a beta of 3.32. Resolute Energy has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

