Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenSky LLC (GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.57 Million

Equities analysts expect GreenSky LLC (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce sales of $105.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $429.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $431.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $571.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $567.15 million to $576.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenSky.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSKY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on GreenSky in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GreenSky in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GreenSky in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on GreenSky in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of GreenSky traded down $0.65, reaching $17.80, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 770,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,516. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

