Zacks: Brokerages Expect Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 156.26%. The company had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.78 million.

RESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Front Yard Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RESI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RESI opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Front Yard Residential has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

