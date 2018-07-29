Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.15. Eastgroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $96,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $25,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.09%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

