Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarGurus Inc (CARG) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, Director Ian G. Smith sold 4,650 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $143,313.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,619,031 shares of company stock valued at $151,185,241 over the last three months. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 100,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $261,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $499,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 930,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 342.83. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.