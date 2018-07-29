Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. Antero Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antero Midstream Partners.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.41 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim set a $34.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Antero Midstream Partners traded down $1.00, hitting $31.74, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 633,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,803. Antero Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

