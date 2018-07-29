Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.62. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.08 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

UNIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Uniti Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of UNIT stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,537. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 16,322.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2017, Uniti owns 4.9 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

