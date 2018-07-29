Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.21). AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($3.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.10). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.45, reaching $22.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 432,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,548. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $750.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

