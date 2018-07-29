Zacks: Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th.
Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics opened at $2.49 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.30.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.