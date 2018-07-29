Zacks: Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics opened at $2.49 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

