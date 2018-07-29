Zacks: Analysts Expect Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shutterfly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Shutterfly posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterfly will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shutterfly.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterfly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of SFLY traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. 610,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,600. Shutterfly has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 22,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $2,130,701.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $139,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterfly in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterfly in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterfly in the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

