Zacks: Analysts Expect PVH Corp (PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to announce $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PVH from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on PVH from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $174.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.08. The company had a trading volume of 518,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. PVH has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78.

In other PVH news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $548,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $3,364,739. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,287,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PVH by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PVH by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in PVH by 24.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

