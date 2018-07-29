Zacks: Analysts Expect CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s earnings. CELLECT BIOTECH/S reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CELLECT BIOTECH/S will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CELLECT BIOTECH/S.

Get CELLECT BIOTECH/S alerts:

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APOP. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on CELLECT BIOTECH/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of APOP stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 243,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. CELLECT BIOTECH/S accounts for approximately 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 4.48% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CELLECT BIOTECH/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELLECT BIOTECH/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.