Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 8,193.08%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 414,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 319,639 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,840. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.